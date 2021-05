Part of what’s made Matt Harvey’s start with the Orioles the best he’s pitched in years is that he’s learned to simply compete with what he has on a given day. That doesn’t mean he’s fully given up hope that he can go back to being the pitcher he was when he was with the New York Mets, the team he’ll face Wednesday in his first start at Citi Field since May 2018. “I think in years past, the ...