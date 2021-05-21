Woman arrested after intentionally hitting 10-year-old bicyclist in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman is behind bars after intentionally hitting a boy riding his bike in Sun Valley last weekend. Police say Stephanie Kirk, 35, was driving in the area of Lone Cedar Lane and Yukon Drive where 10-year-old Johnathan waited to cross the street. Deputies say Kirk waved the boy across the street and once he was in front of the car, Kirk accelerated, hit the boy and left the scene.mynews4.com