Cache County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Boaters on Bear Lake can expect gusty winds and choppy waves, and should seek safe harbor immediately until the winds subside. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN CACHE AND NORTHERN RICH COUNTIES INCLUDING BEAR LAKE UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 258 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Laketown...moving northeast at 25 mph. This storm will be capable of producing winds of 40 mph or greater on Bear Lake. This will lead to a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged to seek safe harbor if possible.

alerts.weather.gov
