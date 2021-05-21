Montclaire Pool In Edwardsville Is Prepared To Mark 60th Year In Style
EDWARDSVILLE - Montclaire Pool is ready to mark its 60th year serving the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area. The Edwardsville community pool at SIUE will not open this year and this gives Montclaire an even enlarged opportunity to serve the region. With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, the pool will be embraced more than ever year year. "It's hard to believe our Montclaire Pool has been serving the community for 60 years," Bob Rettle of Montclaire Pool said. "The 2021 season looks great!