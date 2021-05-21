newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edwardsville, IL

Montclaire Pool In Edwardsville Is Prepared To Mark 60th Year In Style

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDWARDSVILLE - Montclaire Pool is ready to mark its 60th year serving the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area. The Edwardsville community pool at SIUE will not open this year and this gives Montclaire an even enlarged opportunity to serve the region. With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, the pool will be embraced more than ever year year. "It’s hard to believe our Montclaire Pool has been serving the community for 60 years," Bob Rettle of Montclaire Pool said. "The 2021 season looks great! Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Carbon, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Edwardsville, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siue#Style#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Wood River, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

EHS Senior Olivia Melosci Captures 2021 Midwest Members Credit Union Scholarship

WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is pleased to announce the winner of the 2021 Midwest Members Credit Union Scholarship. The scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, was awarded to Edwardsville High School Senior Olivia Melosci. Olivia was involved in many activities and organizations while her time at Edwardsville High School including volleyball, Interact Club, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Environmental Club, Animal Rescue Club and Breast Cancer Awareness Club Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

MELHS Releases Honor Students

EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year. Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9 Ruth Chance, Collinsville 9 Mary Curtis, Worden 9 Charles Fedder, Edwardsville 9 Avah Jones, Bunker Hill 9 Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville 9 Jeremiah Neal, Florissant 9 Clara Rainey, Collinsville 9 Cole Renken, Edwardsville 9 Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon 9 Melanie Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association Announce Scholarship Recipient Reiley Clark of Alton

ALTON - Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association is proud to announce Professional Women in Building 2021 Scholarship Recipient Reiley Clark of Alton. Aside from her valued assistance in her community, she also served as a leader in her extracurricular activities that enhance her well-being and her theological indulgences: -Math League-Redbird Nest-Soccer-Football Cheer-Competitive Cheer-NHS-Chamber Advanced Choir-ILMEA All District Choir-Teacher’s Assistant-Physics Club-Spanish Continue Reading
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Urology of St. Louis Opens New Office in Granite City, Illinois

GRANITE CITY - Urology of St. Louis (USL), the largest private urologic practice in St. Louis and the Metro East recently opened a new location within Gateway Regional Medical Center located at 2044 Madison, Suite G7 in Granite City, Illinois. The office, which opened May 24, will be open five days a week and is accepting new patients. James Rybak MD, Steven Bigg MD, Jacob Ark, MD, Perry Lovinggood MD, Seth Strope MD, and nurse practitioner Joshua Gibson will be the primary urologic physicians Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater St. Louis Holds Annual Table For Four Event At Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis held its annual Table for Four event on the field at Busch Stadium this week! The luncheon, themed, Step up to the Plate, attracted nearly 350 guests and raised over $120k to support programs for girls at the Clubs. It was the first in person event of the year the organization has held (social distancing and masks were still in place). Featured guests and speakers included 2021 Youth of the Year JaNiyah Banks, BGCSTL President Dr. Flint Continue Reading
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Eulie B. Rich

Eulie B. Rich, 88, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. He was born May 26, 1932 in Swainsboro, Georgia. He married Wilma Continue Reading
LifestylePosted by
RiverBender.com

Lead Life by Design

ALTON - There are a number of indicators that tell you it’s time to shake things up in order to make progress. Most people feel intimidated when deciding to take the leap---but it can have an equally significant impact on your life. And while it’s easy to believe that you’ll tackle it another day, it’s worth your while to evaluate whether the uncertainty you feel actually means this is the perfect moment to get started. Each small choice we make can and should serve our Continue Reading
Cahokia, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Cahokia Mounds Indian Market Days to be Held June 4-6

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Are you looking for great gifts, beautiful jewelry or art for your home as well as a way to honor the work of Native artists? If so, be sure to visit the annual Indian Market Days at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site June 4-6. The market will showcase artisans and their artistry from a variety of tribal nations, including Navajo, Zuni, Hopi, Cherokee, Oglala Sioux, Santo Domingo, Oneida, Creek, Comanche, and Kiowa. Artists’ work includes paintings, drawings, baskets Continue Reading
East Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

East Alton Public Library Announces Summer Reading Program

EAST ALTON - The East Alton Public Library is announcing it’s summer reading program, Reading Colors Your World, beginning June 1st and running through July 30th. During this time, the library will be hosting a variety of free activities and reading challenges, which are open to all people ages 0-100. The challenges can be accessed using the free Beanstack App, which can be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store. Offline reading logs are available for those without internet access, Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Community Forums to Discuss Future of Mannie Jackson Center

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is hosting upcoming community forums to gather feedback related to the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities ® building in Edwardsville. The college welcomes the community to provide suggestions and share their wisdom to inform L&C leadership in the best path forward with the Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities. The forums will be moderated by L&C President Ken Trzaska. “Lewis and Clark recognizes the historical significance Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

First-Generation SIUE ROTC Cadet Adeniyi Gears Up for Successful Career

EDWARDSVILLE – Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) is an elective program that prepares university students with the tools, training and experiences to help them succeed in any competitive environment. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s ROTC Cadet Oluwatobiloba Adeniyi is a first-generation student dedicated to learning these skills while furthering his career in both engineering and business. Adeniyi, of Nigeria, serves as an SMP (Simultaneous Membership Program) Cade Continue Reading
LifestylePosted by
RiverBender.com

Katy Trail: A Guided Tour Through History

Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of Katy Trail: A Guided Tour Through History, by Kathy Schrenk. This new guidebook contains seven historic rides and leads readers on a beautiful biking tour through the attractions and secret spots along the Katy Trail. The Katy Trail is a monument to the pioneer spirit of America and U.S. westward expansion. It's a testament to Missourians’ love for their parks and outdoor spaces. Katy Trail: A Guided Tour through History is the guide every Continue Reading
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Wilson Second-Grade Teacher Sarah Corzine Coordinates Benefit For Stray Animals In Granite City

GRANITE CITY - Wilson second-grade teacher Sarah Corzine is coordinating the Wilson School Learning project through the end of May to benefit stray animals in Granite City. Corzine is collecting supplies, donations and services for Granite City APA, Pound Pets, Inc. and Journey Home GSD Rescue. To help support the project, please contact Mrs. Corzine at sarah.corzine@gcsd9.net. Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILaltondailynews.com

SIUE Chancellor To Retire

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook has announced he will step down from his position at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year. The Metro East area native is SIUE’s 9th Chancellor and will retire after the university chooses his successor. SIUE will hold a series of ‘town halls’ to gather feedback from the campus community on what qualities the new chancellor should possess.
Edwardsville, ILTelegraph

Gym wear urges 'Do It Like Damra'

EDWARDSVILLE — Moneer Damra left a lasting impact on his friends at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and they are raising funds to honor his memory through a pair of scholarships. Damra, a 26-year-old nursing student and Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadet at SIUE, died Jan. 27 at Barnes...
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Edwardsville, ILadvantagenews.com

Strong regional showing at Science and Engineering Research Challenge

From mask and disinfectant-related projects to a regional collaboration between a Belleville student and a St. Louis biological sciences research hub, the more than 60 projects presented at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s virtual Science and Engineering Research Challenge were impressive. The annual April event is hosted by the SIUE STEM...
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

This Old House: Retiring minister's home

Editor’s Note: In recognition of National Historic Preservation Month, local historian Cindy Reinhardt tells the stories behind some of Edwardsville’s historic buildings in a series of eight articles in the Month of May. The charming Victorian cottage at 905 St. Louis Street was built circa 1895 for a retiring minister...
Edwardsville, ILadvantagenews.com

Industry partners support SIUE teacher-scholars

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville faculty members are teacher-scholars who strive to remain at the forefront of a fast-moving industry and translate that into theoretical and applied classroom learning. Their guidance ensures students have the skills, knowledge and versatility needed to thrive in the workforce and make industry advancements. The SIUE...