Bally Sports Florida to Televise Panthers vs. Lightning Game 5

Brian Flores is about to enter his third season as the Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins. Coach Flo has taken this team from 5-11 his first year to a 10-6 record last year which saw major improvement all over the field. Coach Flo's success in his third season will hinge on the play of Tua Tagovailoa and whether or not Tua can take a major step forward. The Dolphins have loaded up on talent over these past two drafts. Miami has also loaded up with offensive weapons to help Tua take the next step. So what is Coach Flo's outlook on the 2021 season? You can listen to the full interview above!