Bally Sports Florida to Televise Panthers vs. Lightning Game 5

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Bally Sports Florida, the network home of the Florida Panthers, announced an update to the local broadcast schedule for the Panthers' First Round Stanley Cup Playoffs series versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop time for Game 5 between the Panthers and Lightning on Monday, May 24 is set for 8 p.m. and will air locally on Bally Sports Florida and stream live on the all-new Bally Sports app. The broadcast will feature a half-hour "Panthers Live" pregame show, along with extended postgame coverage, beginning at 7:30 p.m. from inside BB&T Center.

www.nhl.com
