20th annual recovery conference offers hope, resources to those struggling

Columbiana County Career & Technical Center’s (CCCTC) Adult Education Program celebrated the graduation of the 35 students from the LPN to RN Nursing program on April 16. The program is a one-year bridge for students who are current licensed practical nurses and are interested in earning their Registered Nursing Diploma. The 35 are now eligible to sit for the NCLEX, their state nursing boards. Information about the program can be found on the school’s website www.ccctc.k12.oh.us. From left, first row, Kristen Crumbacher, Donna Whitacre, Keeli Kosonovich, Samantha Bishop, Kayshia Douglass, Torree Jackson, Lindsay Ellis, LeEra Beverly, LynnMarie McCurdy; second row, Christian Woodyard, Danasha Collier, Ashley Hunter, Sarah Dwyer, Katelyn Davis, Heather Scott, Chelsea Coffy, Antionette Work, Kelli Jones, Walter Eltringham; third row, Shauntel Richardson, Amanda Ross, Mary Beth Chaffin, Breanna Roberson, Stacey Doyle, Elise Campbell, Ashley Hilton, Tamara Drotleff, Adrianna Taylor, Sheri Lohry; fourth row, Reanna Hardy, Jamie Carman, Jodie Christou, Tiarra Lantz, Wendy Tyler, Samuel Lemin. (Submitted photo)