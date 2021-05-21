newsbreak-logo
Columbiana County, OH

20th annual recovery conference offers hope, resources to those struggling

By Andrew DiPaolo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe journey through recovery can be challenging for those battling addiction or mental illness, with only 1/4 of those struggling with addiction actually seeking treatment. It's because of that, the mental health and recovery services board of Columbiana County hosted their 20th annual recovery conference, to celebrate achievements in recovery and to continue to offer resources to help in the process.

