newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama lifts ban on yoga in schools -- but meditation is still a no-no

By NOAH SEELAM
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdDV7_0a7Ly74600
Schools in Alabama will be permitted to teach yoga but only using the English names of the poses /AFP

Students in Alabama can now learn yoga at school -- but they still can't deliver the traditional "namaste" greeting to their teacher.

The southern state's governor, Kay Ivey, revoked a 30-year-old law Friday that banned the popular practice, letting public schools teach and practice yoga, though stripped clean its cultural, spiritual and religious elements.

"All instruction in yoga shall be limited exclusively to poses, exercises, and stretching techniques," the new law says. Those poses have to use the English names, like the "downward dog" and "the warrior."

Meanwhile, it says, "Chanting, mantras, mudras, use of mandalas, induction of hypnotic states, guided imagery, and namaste greetings shall be expressly prohibited," meaning meditation, Hindu/Buddhist style, is out.

The state, dominated by conservative Protestants, banned yoga in public schools three decades ago, saying it could not be separated from its Hindu beliefs.

Albert Mohler, theologian and president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, had written that yoga was innately Hindu and that contradicted the teachings of the Christian church.

"The embrace of yoga is a symptom of our postmodern spiritual confusion, and, to our shame, this confusion reaches into the church," he wrote.

That view has still not left Alabama's schools. The new law requires parents to sign a permission letter to allow their children to learn yoga at school.

"I understand that yoga is part of the Hinduism religion," the letter must say.

Moreover, local school boards will have the choice of permitting yoga or opting out.

The effort to permit yoga in schools was led by a young African-American state lawmaker, Jeremy Gray.

The new law "prioritizes our childrenâs health and wellness and brings Alabama schools into the 21st century," the state Democratic party said in a statement.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Albert Mohler
Person
Jeremy Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guided Meditation#Public Schools#Law Schools#Buddhist#Protestants#African American#Democratic#Alabama Schools#Exercises#Mandalas#Techniques#Cultural#Left Alabama#Christian Church#English#Parents#Hypnotic States#Hindu Buddhist Style#Afp Students#Induction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Yoga
Related
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Alabama medical marijuana bill signed into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a medical marijuana bill into law, making it legal for registered patients with qualifying conditions to safely access and use medical cannabis. Alabama is the 37th state in the U.S. to legalize medical marijuana. More than a dozen conditions, including...
Alabama Statecannabisdispensarymag.com

UPDATE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Medical Cannabis Bill

At first, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not commit to signing a medical cannabis bill when the state legislature passed the legislation by a roughly two-to-one ratio in both chambers May 6. In a statement from Ivey’s office that night, Press Secretary Gina Maiola said the governor looked forward to...
Alabama StateWrcbtv.com

Alabama nears approval of ban on so-called vaccine passports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Monday inched forward to banning so-called vaccine passports that would prohibit proof of a coronavirus vaccination to enter a business, school or event. The legislation would “prohibit the issuance of vaccine passports” by state agencies and prevent people from being denied entry to...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama governor signs medical marijuana legislation

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed medical marijuana legislation Monday as Republican opposition to the issue faded after decades of debate. The program will allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor. The approval came eight years after […]
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]