newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Affordable Housing Advisory Committee & the Housing Trust Fund Subcommittee

colliercountyfl.gov
 5 days ago

Notice is hereby given that the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, June 7, at 8:30 a.m. in the Human Resources Training Room located in Building B, 3303 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, Florida. This meeting will be immediately followed by the Housing Trust Fund Subcommittee meeting. About the...

www.colliercountyfl.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trust Fund#Advisory Board#Public Housing#Public Resources#Tamiami#Ccpc#Clerk#Human Resources#Public Speakers#Effective Communication#Subject Matter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Collier County, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Construction Contracts Require Attention

Most residential construction contractors do a good job for a reasonable price. That does not mean homeowners should contract with a handshake. A written contract is always a good idea to confirm the agreement of the parties. It is a lot harder to argue about terms of an agreement when it is written.
Collier County, FLMarconews.com

Collier County School Board could vote to make masks optional for summer session

Masks in Collier County schools could be made optional by the start of the summer school sessions pending action by the school board. "We're going to recommend that the face coverings become voluntary with the beginning of our summer programming unless there's obviously a significant increase in the pandemic or other health issues," Superintendent Kamela Patton said at Tuesday's school board meeting.
Naples, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Changes & Moving Forward

Last week I mentioned the new building about to be constructed on U.S. 41 East and Bayshore Drive, but I never went further about all the construction taking place on Thomasson Drive, close to the Botanical Garden. It’s a huge project and a lot of dollars as the Bayshore CRA constructs a large roundabout to handle all the traffic in that area, including boats that must get through that intersection. While they are at it, they will add landscaping, repair the existing sidewalk, and upgrade the stormwater system for that area. If you haven’t driven down there in a year or so, you won’t even recognize it. There is regentrification going on everyplace in East Naples, and this is a major project! For you residents who have lived here for more than 20 years, and those who have just gotten here and had no idea what it was before, it’s amazing! This area was probably the most dangerous area in Collier County, and now families enjoy the outdoor eating establishments, take their kids to the Garden, go to Sugden Park to fish with their kids or see a waterskiing show, eat at one of the charming little places along the way, or of course, there is always 360 Market awaiting you, or the Pickleball Courts, or Celebration Park, probably one of the most talked about areas of all! WHAT a transformation! Of course, the Brewery is marvelous, and for those who aren’t beer drinkers like me, they have an outstanding homemade Root Beer like they used to make Root Beer Floats with!!
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collier county rubble pile hidden by fence

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– For the past several months, concrete has piled up on the corner lot of Santa Barbara and Davis Boulevard. Recently, a fence was added to keep the rubble out of sight. Bobby Cadenhead, the property agent for Highland Properties of Lee and Collier, said they are working...