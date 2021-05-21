Chakra Tune-Up: Intro to the Ajna

Whether you have been to the best psychic readings, or have taken yoga classes, you may have heard of the term chakra. However, you may be confused as to what the chakras are. They refer to centers of energy in the body, which correspond with organs and nerve channels in the body. In order to function at your best, these chakras need to be open. If one is blocked, you may notice symptoms that relate to the specific energy center. There are seven main chakras, and they run along the spine.