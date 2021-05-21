Chakra Tune-Up: Intro to the Ajna
According to yoga tradition, the subtle body is where your energy flows. The subtle body has seven vortexes of energy, known as chakras. When energy becomes blocked in a chakra, it triggers physical, mental, or emotional imbalances. That’s true of all chakras, including the sixth chakra. Called Ajna Chakra, this energetic center is located at the third eye (between the eyebrows or in between and just above eye level). Ajna chakra is positioned above the throat chakra which balances emotion and reason. It sits below the seventh chakra, the Sahasrara or crown chakra, the center of thoughtfulness, enlightenment, and wisdom.www.yogajournal.com