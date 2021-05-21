Packers no longer require masks at Lambeau Field, Titletown District spaces for fully vaccinated
GREEN BAY - Fully vaccinated visitors to Lambeau Field and the Titletown District will no longer have to wear a mask as of Friday, the Green Bay Packers announced. The Packers will continue to require guests who are unvaccinated to wear a mask and stay physically distanced from others at indoor locations like the Lambeau Field Atrium and indoor facilities in the Titletown District across Ridge Road from the stadium.www.postcrescent.com