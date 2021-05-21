newsbreak-logo
Video Games

What's Gay In Gaming?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s Checkpoint Daily, Norris is gone so Kali and Chadd have the run of the show and you know what means. It’s gonna get gay. Today on the show, we take a moment to remember the legacy of Kentaro Miura. Then we talk about the Q1 sales of the PS5 and X-Box Series X, then we learn a scandalous secret about Kali’s movie-watching habits. Lastly, What’s Gay In Gaming makes its triumphant return as we break down the news of a trans character in World of Warcraft, and we call out LEGO for a big misstep. This is Checkpoint Daily.

