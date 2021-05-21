newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Italy to Loosen Coronavirus Restrictions in Some Areas

By Alexa Lardieri
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Italy will loosen its coronavirus restrictions in some parts of the country next week as all regions move into the "yellow zone." Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday that restrictions will begin to loosen on Monday in time for the summer tourism season as regions move to the second tier of the country's COVID-19 alert system. Currently, most of the country is already in the yellow zone, with the exception of the Vale d'Aosta region in northwest Italy.

Roberto Speranza
