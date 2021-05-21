State softball: Piedmont wins first state-tourney game of school's fast-pitch era

Piedmont shortstop Maddy Byers waits for the throw as Mobile Christian's Dakota Skelton slides during their Class 3A state-tournament game at Oxford's Choccolocco Park on Friday. Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Piedmont softball waited a long time to celebrate at the state tournament, so forgive the Bulldogs for jumping up and down after beating Mobile Christian 2-0 in their tourney opener Friday.

They won the first state-tourney game of their fast-pitch era. It felt good.

“Before the game, we told ourselves that we got here, and we didn’t want to just lay down because we got here,” freshman pitcher/second baseman Savannah Smith said. “We wanted to do something, other than make history.”

Smith pitched a four-hit shutout, and Piedmont beat Mobile Christian in the Class 3A state-tournament opener for both teams. The victory came in Piedmont's first state-tourney game since Piedmont adopted fast-pitch softball, in 2002.

Piedmont (26-25-1) advanced to the winners' bracket but lost to Plainview 10-7. Houston Academy eliminated the Bulldogs 11-1 in five innings.

But Friday was all about firsts for a program that’s become a regular in the final day of the Calhoun County tournament and at regional and finally broke through as the East Regional’s No. 2 qualifier.

“The experience and the atmosphere was great,” said Piedmont coach Rachel Smith, also Savannah’s mother. “For these girls to get to experience something like that?

“I’ve only taken one other team to the state tournament, and that was 2000, back when it was slow pitch, so it was special for me to get to come back and experience this 21 years later with my own daughter and my family around and with this team.”

Piedmont took a 1-0 lead on Mobile Christian on Jenna Calvert's RBI single in the top of the fifth. Emily Farmer reached on an error ahead of Calvert and took second base, and Calvert's single scored pinch runner Laken Hilburn.

The Bulldogs added a run on Cayla Brothers' RBI single in the sixth. Reese Franklin singled ahead of her, and Hilburn took second base on a passed ball.

Mobile Christian threatened when Kendall Waller led off the bottom of the fifth with a double, but Piedmont third baseman Z'Hayla Walker looked her back on a grounder and kept her at second base. Savannah Smith induced two fly balls to left field.

Savannah Smith allowed one base runner each in the sixth and seventh innings and struck out MacKenzie Busby to end the game.

Winning a game at state “was really important to us,” Savannah Smith said. “It showed everybody what we can do, and we had the biggest crowd we’ve had all year. It was really fun.”

Plainview 10, Piedmont 7: Plainview's Tessa Word carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and sent Piedmont to the elimination bracket. She struck out eight batters, including three in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Plainview jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Elaine Puckett hit an RBI double then scored when Word's line drive popped out of Piedmont center fielder Sarah Goss' glove with two outs.

Mallory Lindsey's lead-off triple, Hannah Regula's two-run single, Puckett's RBI double and two Piedmont errors helped Plainview to add five runs in the fourth to take a 7-0 lead.

Savannah Smith got Piedmont on the board with a one-out, two-run double in the fifth.

The Bears added three runs in the sixth on back-to-back-to-back doubles from Puckett, Word and pinch hitter Kayley Wilkerson and Lindsey's grounder to lead 10-2.

Carson Young came on to pitch and slowed Plainview long enough for Piedmont to rally. The Bulldogs closed to within 10-7 on Savannah Smith's three-run double and Calvert's two-run single in the sixth.

“The coaches told us we can’t lay down now,” Savannah Smith said. “We put the bat to the ball like we were supposed to.”

Houston Academy 11, Piedmont 1: Walker's home run to lead off the fifth inning was Piedmont's highlight.

Savannah Smith started the game in the circle but came out after Houston Academy opened with three consecutive singles, a sacrifice fly and triple in the Raiders' four-run first inning.

“That’s my fault for letting that game creep up on us,” Rachel Smith said. “I should’ve had Savannah warming up at the end of the Plainview game if I planned on starting her.”

As it was in the Plainview game, Young and Emma Todd saw time in the circle.

“I hope that this is something we can build on in the future,” Rachel Smith said. “I told the girls, our underclassmen, that this is now the expectation.”