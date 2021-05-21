newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Democrats searching for a path forward on stalled voting rights bill

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Democrats will huddle privately next week to continue their internal deliberations over how to advance a sweeping voting rights, government ethics and campaign finance bill that is one of their party’s top legislative priorities but is currently doomed to fail in the Senate because it is opposed by one of their own members as well as all 50 Republicans.

