Machine Learning with Docker and Kubernetes: Install a Cluster from Scratch

Kubernetes, the open-source container orchestration platform, is certainly one of the most important tools if we want to scale our machine and deep learning efforts. To understand the utility of Kubernetes for data scientists we can think about all the applications we developed and containerized. How will we coordinate and schedule all these containers? How can we upgrade our machine learning models without interruptions of service? How do we scale the models and make them available to users over the internet? What happens if our model is used by many more people we thought? If we didn’t think the architecture before, we will need to increase the compute resources and certainly manually create new instances and redeploy the application. Kubernetes schedules, automates, and manages tasks of container-based architectures. Kubernetes deploys containers, update them, provides service discovery, monitoring, storage provisioning, load balancing and more. If we Google “Kubernetes”, we often see articles comparing Docker and Kubernetes. It’s like comparing an apple and an apple pie. The first thing to say is that Kubernetes is designed to run on a cluster, while Docker runs on a single node. Kubernetes and Docker are complementary by creating, deploying and scaling containerized applications. There is also a comparison between Kubernetes and Docker Swarm which is a tool for clustering and scheduling Docker containers. Kubernetes has several options providing really important advantages such as high availability policies, auto-scaling capabilities, the possibility to manage complex and hundreds of thousands of containers running on a public, hybrid, multi-cloud or on-premise environments.