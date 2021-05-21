newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

Former Dwyer football coach arrested on sex charges

By Scott Sutton
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43qnJ8_0a7Lu4H500

A former interim head football coach at William T. Dwyer Community High School in Palm Beach Gardens was arrested Friday and faces sex charges involving a minor.

The School District of Palm Beach County said Reginald D. Stanley, 55, of West Palm Beach, was arrested by school police and turned over to the Palm Beach County Detention Center.

Stanley is charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor and lewd and lascivious battery.

Records show he is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

The school district said Stanley last worked on the Dwyer Community High School Campus more than a year and a half ago.

According to investigators, the alleged crimes involved one victim over the course of four years beginning in 1998 and ending in 2002.

The school district said the case was reopened in 2020 when the accuser contacted school police with new information that was not available when she first approached investigators in 2019.

Throughout the course of the investigation, the district said school police interviewed several individuals. No additional potential victims have been identified in the case.

Stanley was the interim head football coach at Dwyer High School in early 2019 following the retirement of longtime coach Jack Daniels.

Many former players said they wanted to see Stanley be named as the full-time head coach of the program, but McKinley Rolle received the job in March 2019.

Officials said Stanley did not work at any other Palm Beach County schools besides Dwyer.

The school district said Stanley was reassigned to another location, off-campus and away from students, as the investigation progressed.

The public is urged to contact school police if they have any more information about this case or other possible related incidents.

View All 15 Commentsarrow_down
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
West Palm Beach, FL
Sports
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Sports
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Football
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Football
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football#County Jail#Head Football Coach#County Police#Interim Head Coach#Sexual Contact#Dwyer High School#Sex Charges#Contact School Police#Investigators#Unlawful Sexual Activity#Bond#Faces#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Child Neglect, Hit and Run Charges For Boca Raton Woman

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing multiple charges following a late night incident. Natalia Kakhniuk, 35, of the 7200 block of NW 2nd Avenue, is in the Palm Beach County Jail early Monday morning. She is charged with “hit […] The article Child Neglect, Hit and Run Charges For Boca Raton Woman appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Riviera Beach, FLWPBF News 25

Two people injured in stabbing at Phil Foster Memorial Park

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left two people injured Sunday night at Phil Foster Memorial Park. The Riviera Beach Police Department also responded to the scene. According to officials, neither of the victim's injuries were life-threatening. The sheriff's office says...
Belle Glade, FLcbs12.com

Two men killed in triple shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A triple shooting that left two men dead is under investigation in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Sunday night about shots fired on SW 6th Street near SW Avenue C. The first deputies on scene found a...
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com CORAL SPRINGS, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A local Florida State University student is among those convicted by a federal jury of charges including conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Ariel Apperlyn Smith of Coral Springs will be sentenced at a later date. This is […] The article GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Delray Beach, FLPosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Fatal Crash In Gleneagles Country Club, Pedestrian Struck In Front Of Home

Delray Beach Man Slammed By Car, Dies In Front Of Home. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is dead following a horrific crash in Gleneagles Country Club where he was struck by a car driven by an allegedly impaired driver. Jeffrey Alexander, 73, was hit with […] The article Fatal Crash In Gleneagles Country Club, Pedestrian Struck In Front Of Home appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida Statecbs12.com

Florida court system facing massive backlog of cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s legal system is facing a devastating backlog of civil and criminal cases due to the coronavirus pandemic that onlookers worry could bog down the legal system for years. Statewide, Florida courts are tackling an estimated backlog of one million cases, according to Chief...
Belle Glade, FLPosted by
PublishedReporter

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, FL – According to authorities, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 9:07 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Deputies responded to shots fired in the 300 block of SW 6th Street, in Belle Glade. Upon arrival, deputies located one male; born, July 1979, deceased from a gunshot wounds, two other males; one born, October 1974 and one born, April 1963, were located suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to local hospitals. The male; born, October 1974, succumbed to his injuries while being treated in the ER. The third male; born, April 1963, remains in critical condition.