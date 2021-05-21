Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 live stream, results, and discussion

The Bellator MMA women’s featherweight title is on the line tonight (Friday, May 21) from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. In the main event of Bellator 259, reigning champion Cris Cyborg rematches Leslie Smith, five years removed from when Cyborg’s UFC debut ended in a first-round TKO over Smith at a 140 lbs catchweight. This time the stakes are much higher and the fight is actually at featherweight. The co-main event is former Bellator bantamweight champ Darrion Caldwell against Leandro Higo in a rematch of their 2018 title fight, which Caldwell won by guillotine. Higo missed weight for tonight’s bout, which is the standard three rounds.