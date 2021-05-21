newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

As Google talks up privacy, Smart Canvas levels up its work suite

By Ross Rubin
ZDNet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March, I wrote about how Google has pursued a sometimes circuitous route that has driven a gradual shift from the ad-driven model that continues to fuel its growth to one that relies more on institutional (corporate and educational) products and services. Perhaps Larry Page and Sergey Brin foresaw challenges with long-term dependence on the ad model when they imbued the company with its famously diffuse focus or perhaps the company been more reactively reading the shifting regulatory climate.

www.zdnet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Brin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Google Docs#Google Meet#Google Keep#Google Business#Google Apps#Microsoft Apps#Google Android#Google Chrome#Sheets#Microsoft Teams#Google Chat#Tables#Slack Teams#Google Communication Apps#Smart Canvas#Google I O#Privacy#Workflow Tools#Android Apps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more

With iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Apple notably added new tracking transparency policies for app developers and publishers to follow, in an effort to help the average user understand just how much private data their favorite apps are collecting from them. In addition, developers are now required to first ask...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

SpaceX and Google team up to boost Starlink

Google and SpaceX have inked a deal that will see new Starlink ground stations installed at Google data centers, helping address latency challenges among other issues faces by the satellite internet service, as well as opening it up to new enterprise uses. Starlink, which is currently in beta, uses a so-called constellation of satellites in orbit around Earth to deliver internet connectivity via an auto-positioning dish.
Technologypogowasright.org

Sign Up for the 7-Day Privacy Challenge

Privacy isn’t a lost cause. At Consumer Reports, we work every day keeping an eye on the companies that are keeping an eye on you, and we’re pushing for change. Ultimately, you shouldn’t have to take a lot of steps to protect your privacy. But for now, there are ways you can take back control.
Jobsarcamax.com

If Google Calls, Hang Up

Interested in a job at Google? Like the idea of a ginormous salary, hot and cold running stock options, and a free-for-all, all-you-can-eat cafeteria that would put a Smorgy Bob's to shame?. Well, count me out. There was a time when such emollients would attract me, but those days are...
SoftwarePosted by
Nerdable

Google announces Smart Canvas: Workspace takes cues from rivals

Google has announced an update to Workspace dubbed Smart Canvas. The update turns Workspace into a more collaborative platform akin to Asana and other rival apps. The Google I/O developer conference has just kicked off and the Mountain View company has announced a major update to Google Workspace dubbed Smart Canvas.
Internetprotocol.com

Google’s big privacy push

Good morning! This Wednesday, what Google's big privacy push at I/O 2021 means for its business, why WeWork is winning in a post-pandemic world, the countdown to Robinhood's IPO begins, and how the Citizen app bungled the pursuit of an arsonist. The Big Story. Google I/O was all about 'private...
BusinessUbergizmo

Google, Apple, Amazon Team Up For ‘Matter’ Smart Home Alliance

Google, Apple, and Amazon all have their own smart home platforms. This can be confusing and also a bit annoying because certain products might support Google but not Apple, and vice versa, so trying to piece together your “perfect” smart home will be a headache. However, that could change in the future.
Internethowtogeek.com

What Is the “Privacy Sandbox” in Google Chrome?

Google is trying to shake up how the advertising industry (and others) track people online. At the heart of the changes is a feature in Google Chrome called “Privacy Sandbox,” which Google started rolling out in early 2021. Privacy Sandbox Is FLoC. Federated Learning of Cohorts, or FLoC for short,...
SoftwareZDNet

Google beefs up Workspace security with these new features

Google is rolling out new advanced security defender features for Google Workspace to help admins combat cybersecurity threats. Google is tapping parent company Alphabet's VirusTotal, a malware research website Google bought in 2012, for a new capability within Google Workspace's Alert Center. The Alert Center will now feature real-time alerts...
Cell PhonesCNET

Google Nest to work with HomeKit, bringing smart home unification one step closer

Pretty soon, perhaps before the end of 2021, you'll be able to do something you've never done before: incorporate products made by Google into Apple's HomeKit ecosystem, quickly, easily and -- get this -- directly. Or, you might fold Google devices into your Amazon Alexa-controlled smart home. And it'll work the other way around, too, linking previously incompatible devices -- like Amazon's Ring doorbells, Blink cameras and the like -- to your Google-based ecosystem.
Softwarereviewgeek.com

Google’s Smart Canvas is Like Word and Zoom Had a Baby

Google first launched Google Docs and Google Sheets 15 years ago, as part of Google Workspace. Now, Google just announced some improvements to Google Workspace, including Smart Canvas, which will help “build the future of work.”. The improvements will enhance the usability of Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides, and make...
TechnologyPocket-lint.com

Google has a major Wear OS update up its sleeve for I/O 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Google's developer conference kicks off in less than 24 hours, and ahead of its main keynote, the official Wear OS Twitter account is teasing a big update to Google's wearable platform. Wear OS has lagged in recent years in comparison to Apple's WatchOS. While it has received new...
InternetPosted by
Creative Bloq

Apple's new privacy ad is perfect (and Facebook will hate it)

Apple's iOS 14.5 update has been making headlines for a while now, thanks to its game-changing privacy controls. Users can opt out out being tracked by apps, with potentially huge ramifications for various advertising business models. While many users are embracing the change, notable detractors include a certain Mr Zuckerberg. And we doubt he's a fan of Apple's latest ad.
TechnologyPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Google explains how Matter smart home tech will work on Nest and Android

Google, Amazon and Apple are among the tech giants pioneering an effort to ensure smart home products share an infrastructure that’ll work across platforms. The new Matter standard will mean those smartening up their homes won’t need to be so concerned about whether the product supports the individual protocols that underpin the major platforms. The overall goal is to boost interoperability among the best smart home devices making it into people’s domiciles.