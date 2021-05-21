As Google talks up privacy, Smart Canvas levels up its work suite

In March, I wrote about how Google has pursued a sometimes circuitous route that has driven a gradual shift from the ad-driven model that continues to fuel its growth to one that relies more on institutional (corporate and educational) products and services. Perhaps Larry Page and Sergey Brin foresaw challenges with long-term dependence on the ad model when they imbued the company with its famously diffuse focus or perhaps the company been more reactively reading the shifting regulatory climate.