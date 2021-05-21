newsbreak-logo
Golf

Phil Mickelson leading the PGA Championship sets up an entertaining weekend

By Jay Rigdon
thecomeback.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Mickelson is, at time of writing, leading the PGA Championship by a shot. More importantly for his championship hopes, he’s finished with his second round, meaning he gets to sit and watch the rest of the field battle the swelling winds at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course. Being in the clubhouse as the wind picks up on a Friday afternoon is absolutely the best place to be; being there with the lead is even better.

