DORCHESTER, Mass. — We are learning more about the two women stabbed in killed this weekend in Dorchester. The man accused of the murders appeared in court. Marcus Chavis is charged with murdering his wife and the woman who recently helped the couple by letting them move in. Police say Chavis stabbed his wife, 27-year-old Fatima Yasin, and their roommate, 42 year-old Jahaira DeAlto, in the neck area. Chavis’ children, ages 7 and 8, were in the house when police arrived. They were crying and pointing to a room where their mother was hurt.