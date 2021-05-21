newsbreak-logo
Prince Charles 'Feels Tortured' By Prince Harry's 'Constant Digs And Wishes He'd Just Let It Drop,' Insider Reveals

By The Royal Observer Staff
theroyalobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's safe to say that Prince Charles has had enough! Prince Harry keeps revealing details about his life at the Palace, which his father is not happy about. “Charles is boiling with anger and feels tortured by Harry with his constant digs. He wishes he’d just let it drop,” an insider told Us Weekly. “The general consensus within the royal family is to ignore Harry’s behavior, to avoid fanning the flames, but Charles is finding it hard to hold back. He really wants to defend himself.”

