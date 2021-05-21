Prince Charles 'Feels Tortured' By Prince Harry's 'Constant Digs And Wishes He'd Just Let It Drop,' Insider Reveals

After he told Oprah Winfrey that he “was never able” to ride a bike with his dad, Prince Charles, photos of Prince Harry doing just that are emerging. As part of Harry’s explanation for resigning from senior royal duties, Harry said: “The highlight for me is sticking [my son, Archie] on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young. I can seat him on the back, and he’s got his arms out, and he’s like, ‘Whoa.’”