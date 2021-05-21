newsbreak-logo
Kacey Musgraves Shades Past Relationship With Ruston Kelly in Leggy Photo: ‘Longer Than My Marriage’

By Samantha Ibrahim
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
Sara De Boer/Startraks

Someone get an umbrella for Kacey Musgraves, because the shade is real hot up in here! The country star shaded her ex-husband Ruston Kelly in a new interview and photo shoot for Elle magazine’s June/July 2021 issue.

Kacey, 32, shared a sexy photo of herself from the photo spread on Twitter where she showed off her long legs and sported metallic pumps and a silver steampunk-esque minidress. “Legs longer than my marriage,” the Grammy winner wrote. Whew!

In the candid interview, Kacey revealed that she felt like she “was dying inside” and [felt]**NIX** “broken” during her three-year marriage to Ruston, 32. She admitted that her marriage started off strong and things became worse during the COVID-19 pandemic as the two were quarantined at home together for months.

“I could have coasted for another couple of years,” she admitted. “[I was] just not paying attention to my feelings or not really dealing with some things.” Kacey added that she began to question her life while spending more time at home with her ex-husband. “Why did I make these decisions? How did I get here? How can I prevent myself from getting there again? Why do I keep choosing the same kind of people?” she asked herself.

“I felt, in many ways, on top of the world in my career,” Kacey continued, “but in my personal life, I felt like I was dying inside. I was crumbling. I was sad. I felt lonely. I felt broken.”

The CMA winner also said that she had “a hard time grappling with the reality of her own marriage coming to an end” despite having come from a family “full of long marriages.”

Kacey divulged that she sometimes felt “in some ways a failure,” adding, “there’s nothing more shameful than staying somewhere where you don’t fit anymore.”

The “Golden Hour” crooner and the South Carolina-born songwriter tied the knot in 2017 and announced their separation in July 2020. Their divorce was finalized in September of that year. However, the two harbor no ill will toward each other and have remained friends. Kacey has since moved on to Nashville-based doctor Gerald Onuhoa while Ruston has been dating model Tori Barnes.

