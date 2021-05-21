PGA Championship 2021: Ian Poulter is convinced the guys operating Kiawah's leader boards are nuts

Ian Poulter was cruising on Friday at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, six under through his first dozen holes. Despite a freshening breeze and the overall difficulty that this PGA Championship has presented, the 45-year-old Englishman leaned on a deft short game to carve out four birdies and an eagle in that span, the latter coming when he holed out a greenside bunker shot on the par-5 seventh. Just like that, Poulter could sniff the top of the leader board.