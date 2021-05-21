newsbreak-logo
PGA Championship 2021: Ian Poulter is convinced the guys operating Kiawah's leader boards are nuts

By Brian Wacker
Golf Digest
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Poulter was cruising on Friday at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, six under through his first dozen holes. Despite a freshening breeze and the overall difficulty that this PGA Championship has presented, the 45-year-old Englishman leaned on a deft short game to carve out four birdies and an eagle in that span, the latter coming when he holed out a greenside bunker shot on the par-5 seventh. Just like that, Poulter could sniff the top of the leader board.

