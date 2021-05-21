You Probably Shouldn’t Be Friends with Your Ex

I co-parent with one of my exes. We are, most of the time, amicable, polite. Not friends. I worked with one of my exes for over a year. I tried being friends with him, but within a week of re-engaging, he had left flowers on my desk and walked two extra feet just to touch my arm. We are both attending the same work trip next month, which is out of the country and for ten days. I will be actively avoiding him because I will not be friends with that guy.