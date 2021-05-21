newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden, South Korea's Moon ‘Deeply Concerned' About NKorea

By Aamer Madhani, Darlene Superville, Zeke Miller
NBC Connecticut
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Friday said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remain “deeply concerned” about the situation with North Korea, and announced he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program. Moon, meanwhile, welcomed...

www.nbcconnecticut.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Moon Jae In
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Korean Peninsula#South Korean#The White House#Japanese#North Korean#Minari#Talksbetween Washington#Associated Press#President Joe Biden#Pyongyang#Seoul#American Diplomacy#Pacific Allies#Taiwan#Beijing#U S Forces#Diplomatic Efforts#Special Envoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Army
Related
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

US, South Korea agree to end limits on South Korean missile development

South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced a joint decision Friday with the United States to terminate guidelines that have long restricted Seoul’s development of missiles. He was speaking right after the summit with President Joe Biden at the White House. “I am pleased to announce the termination of the missile...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Oxfam urges Biden to normalize ties with Cuba

Global charity Oxfam on Tuesday urged US President Joe Biden to work towards normalizing ties with Cuba and lift sanctions, as the communist nation battles its worst economic crisis in 30 years. Unveiling a report entitled "Right to Live without a Blockade", it said the sanctions imposed by the United States on the island nearly six decades ago were a "severe obstacle to development for the Cuban population." "Today, in the face of the health crisis, Oxfam considers it even more urgent to change this policy," Oxfam Cuba director Elena Gentili told journalists in Havana. US sanctions have been in place since 1962. Cuba's relations with the United States have been at a low since then-president Donald Trump reinforced the measures following an historic but temporary easing of tensions under Barack Obama between 2014 and 2016.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Biden to meet Putin for Geneva summit amid US-Russia tension

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month in Geneva, a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders that comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Russia in the first months of the Biden administration. The White House confirmed details of...
U.S. PoliticsCommentary Magazine

China’s Negligence Is America’s Gain, If Joe Biden Can Make the Most of It

“We’re in a competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century,” President Joe Biden said in an April address to a joint session of Congress. It is a contest to prove “the utility of democracies in the 21st century” against the model presented by “autocracies.” And to hear Biden tell it, the biggest obstacle before those democracies has been the pandemic. “We’re kind of at a place where the rest of the world is beginning to look to China,” Biden told New York Times opinion writer David Brooks. He recalled how the head of Ireland’s government confessed that the American model is no longer so inspiring. “‘Well, America can’t lead,’” Ireland’s Taoiseach reportedly told the president. “They can’t even get their arms around Covid.’”
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

America Just Freed South Korea To Make Better Rockets To Lob At North Korea

You hear a lot about North Korea’s ballistic missiles. You probably hear less about South Korea’s. There’s a good reason for that. Seoul deploys non-nuclear ballistic missiles as part of its so-far-successful effort to deter an invasion from the north. But a 1979 agreement with the United States limited how powerful those missiles could be.
North Township, INwibqam.com

U.S. waiting to see if North Korea wants to engage in diplomacy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States is waiting to see if North Korea wants to engage in diplomacy over the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday injected fresh urgency into...
Worldnknews.org

On North Korea issues, what to make of the first Biden-Moon summit?

President Moon Jae-in’s summit with Joe Biden wrapped up on Saturday, with a mostly positive set of outcomes for South Korea’s engagement-focused North Korea policy. Eager to create conditions supportive of more American diplomacy with Pyongyang – but aware that the Biden administration isn’t interested in rapid-fire summitry – key North Korea-related outcomes from the summit will have left Moon’s team happy:
Worldajudaily.com

Seoul unafraid of China's retaliation in pushing for free missile development

SEOUL -- South Korea was apparently unafraid of a potential backlash from China in securing U.S. consent on the termination of a 42-year-old missile pact to push for the free development of long-range weapons that could destroy inland targets across the Yellow Sea. The ostensible reason was an ever-growing international race to develop space technologies.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Bad Moon falling: South Korean leader falters in summit with Biden

The most anti-American president in South Korea’s history Biden-live-updates/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">visited Washington on Friday. It does not appear that President Moon Jae-in got what he really wanted. He smiled through a long day of diplomacy but undoubtedly left disappointed and upset. In fact, it appears Moon lost ground on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Blinken does not foresee 'grand bargain' on North Korea

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that there was no "grand bargain" prepared when approaching nuclear talks with North Korea, saying instead that denuclearization of the Korean peninsula would likely take "clearly calibrated diplomacy." When appearing on ABC's "This Week," Blinken was asked by host George Stephanopoulos whether...
WorldBirmingham Star

Biden, Moon Announce US-South Korea Vaccine Partnership

President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced at a White House meeting Friday a U.S.-South Korea vaccine partnership to expand the manufacture of vaccines and scale up global vaccine supplies. "We will strengthen our ability to fight the pandemic and respond to future biological threats," Biden said...
Militaryeminetra.com

Biden promises South Korean army 550,000 COVID-19 vaccine

President Biden shared new details about a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while working on a ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Hamas. Mr Biden also promised South Korean President Moon Jae-in that the United States will provide the coveted vaccine to more than 500,000 South Korean troops. More details on Debra Alfarone.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

US considered nuclear strike on China to protect Taiwan from Communist forces in 1958, leaked documents reveal - as tensions rise in the region

The United States looked to nuclear strikes on China in 1958 to protect Taiwan from an invasion by Communist forces, classified documents reveal. Military leaders also assumed that the Soviet Union would aid China and retaliate with nuclear weapons -a price they deemed worth paying to protect Taiwan, according to the document, first reported by The New York Times.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden welcomes South Korea's Moon, hails 'history of shared sacrifice'

President Biden on Friday hailed the “shared sacrifice” of the United States and Korea as he hosted South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House for a series of high-stakes meetings. “Our history of shared sacrifice and our cooperation is vital to maintaining peace and stability in [a] critical...