newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

What You Need To Know Before Using Magnesium For Skincare

By Preston Smith
thelist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people need more magnesium in their diet, and the mineral can even help you sleep better. But is it also good for your skin? When consumed in your food or as a supplement, magnesium can help elevate your mood, regulate blood pressure, and regulate muscle function (via Byrdie). Byrdie further noted that magnesium is a "calming agent," which means that it can aid in helping your eczema, acne, and rosacea, among other issues, when used on your skin.

www.thelist.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skincare#Skin Tone#Milk Chocolate#Need To Know#Essential Oils#Dark Skin#Atp#Facialist#Magnesium Supplements#Magnesium Gels#Skin Cell Regeneration#Diet#Lotions#Acne#Muscle Function#Sleep#Blood Pressure#Muscle Contractions#Darker Varieties#Qualities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

What Is Interpersonal Therapy? What You Need to Know Before You Start Sessions

Our relationships, platonic, romantic, and familial, all color the person that we are or end up becoming. But what if certain social dynamics and relationships unearth deep struggles that need healing? That’s where interpersonal therapy might be valuable. Developed as a treatment for major depression by Gerald Klerman, PhD, and Myrna Weissman, PhD, this style of treatment zeroes in on how relationships and life events inform mood and vice-versa.
Shoppingfooyoh.com

5 things You need to know Before using Online Coupons for Shopping

We all came across a coupon code at least once while shopping online. This is usually displayed in the cart or during payment, and is marked with a different name depending on the type of code. However, regardless of the type of coupon, they always mean the same thing. They are synonymous with a greater or lesser opportunity to save on a particular purchase. Today, you have a lot of opportunities to get acquainted with the benefits of using coupons, especially since the popularity of online shopping is at an enviable level.
Healththedoctorstv.com

The Foods You Need to Eat to Improve Your Mood and Brain Health

What you eat can influence your mental health, and The Doctors are joined by nutritionist Keri Glassman to share what you should be eating to feel better. Fatty fish - Keri explains fish like salmon and sardines provide omega-3 essential fatty acids, which are linked to brain development, cell signaling, and fish oil from these types of fish may help reduce depression.
Hair Carefoodmatters.com

Hair Loss, Stress & Vitamins: Getting to the Root Cause

Familiar with the phrase, “tearing your hair out”? It’s not unnormal to feel this sensation under times of extreme pressure and stress, but what if this age-old mantra was less about our desire to rip ourselves in two, and rather our hair falling out of its own accord? Yes, you read that right. Periods of intense stress have the potential to lead our hair to fall out. So if you find yourself brushing out clumps each day, clogging the shower drain with broken ends, or a head of hair no longer as luscious as it was, it could be time to take a look at how stress is influencing your hair loss (and what vitamins you can use to support your locks).
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If Your Nails Look Like This, Your Lungs May Be in Danger, Doctors Warn

You may only pay attention to your fingernails when you're nervously biting them or getting a manicure, but keeping an eye on your nails—both those on your fingers and toes–can also be helpful, as they tend to be a window revealing your overall health status. Fingernails and toenails can hold the key to discovering skin conditions, infection, or deeper underlying diseases. "For the general population, nail health is most often an indicator of poor nutritional intake or poor digestion," Sara Norris, ND, a naturopathic doctor at the Paracelsus Natural Family Health Center, told Healthline. But other abnormalities in your nails could also reveal signs of thyroid, heart, and even lung issues. Keep reading to learn what you should look out for on your nails in terms of the health of your lungs, and for more things your body can tell you, If You Notice This on Your Skin, You Could Be at Risk for 13 Cancers.
Fitnesseasyhealthoptions.com

Reduce psoriasis skin symptoms with the 5:2 diet

Psoriasis is an incredibly difficult autoimmune disease to manage. Not only can it result in thick, red, itchy skin plaques that not only feel uncomfortable — but can make someone suffering from the condition uncomfortable about showing their skin. It can also cause misery below the skin including joint pain and inflamed tendons.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

5 ways drinking red wine can improve your health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pop the corks and break out your favorite glass, Tuesday, May 25 is National Wine Day!. And if you're a fan of red wine, you're in luck, as it offers several surprising health benefits. First, excessive drinking won't help you with these benefits, and any alcohol should be consumed in moderate amounts.
NutritionDelta County Independent

7 ways to incorporate more blueberries into your diet

Fruits and vegetables are vital components of a nutritious diet, and few foods pack a more nutritional punch than blueberries. Verywell Health says blueberries are touted as a superfood because they are full of antioxidants, vitamins, fiber, and phytosterols, which are micronutrients that can significantly lower LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. Blueberries also are low in saturated fat and may help lower triglyceride levels. A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that women who consume blueberries on a daily basis have lower blood pressure. Furthermore, researchers in Finland determined a berry-rich diet supports healthy aging and controls the risk of chronic diseases.
Nutritionfitandwell.com

Why diet sodas and sugar-free foods are bad for your gut health

Diet and sugar-free versions of your favourite foods and drinks seem like a great idea if you're looking to eat healthily and lose weight. The average can of soda contains around 40 grams of sugar, so being able to indulge in your favourites without consuming lots of the sweet stuff seems like a win-win. However, the alternative sweeteners like aspartame used instead of sugar could be harmful to your gut health, potentially contributing to issues such as obesity, heart disease and cancer.
HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The Dizzying Truth About Vitamin Supplements

If you've experienced dizziness since starting supplements, you may be wondering: can vitamins make you dizzy? Generally, they don't, but certain high-dose vitamin or mineral supplements could make you feel dizzy — or experience other side effects — while taking them. Between individual vitamin and mineral supplements, multivitamins, and herbal...
Healthbostonnews.net

Foods That Naturally Whiten Teeth!

The best thing you can wear is a smile, and many people feel a little self-conscious of their less white teeth. Or sometimes they might feel a little nervous. A simple treatment can improve your smile and give you more confidence. But did you know that many foods can help you maintain a dazzling white smile? Check out this complete article from dentitox pro reviews and find the foods that help whiten your teeth. Let's find out.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This Tasty Vegetable Can Help Protect Your Vision, Boost Bone Health, and Control Your Blood Sugar

From the time we are toddlers to our golden years, we are constantly told how important it is to eat our vegetables. But as much as we appreciate all that getting our greens does for our health, sometimes we just can’t look at another side of broccoli! If you’re hoping to mix it up when it comes your vegetable intake, we recommend checking out bok choy. The cruciferous cousin to broccoli, cauliflower, and kale is chock full of minerals and vitamins and can help balance your blood sugar, keep your vision sharp, and boost your bone health. Plus, it tastes refreshingly delicious!
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

What Are Typical Allergy Symptoms?

Allergy symptoms differ depending on the type of allergy and body part involved. For example, food allergies may cause different symptoms than nasal allergies or eye allergies. The severity of symptoms may also vary, ranging from mild irritation to a life-threatening reaction called anaphylaxis. Typical symptoms of most allergies include:
Diseases & Treatmentsthevitaminherbalstore.com

5 Important Reasons to Relieve and Prevent Thyroid Disorder

Medical studies have been done to determine what causes thyroid disorder. This article shines a light on many new factors that are responsible for the causation of thyroid disorder. Learn the most important thing you can do to relieve and prevent thyroid disorder. It is probably not what you think.
HealthPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

8 Surprisingly Easy Ways to De-Stress at Home, From a Longevity Doctor

Constant stress can gradually chip away at our health, creating inflammation in the body that ultimately leads to disease if we are not able to alleviate it. Every year, 120,000 people die of stress-related conditions, such as heart attack, high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, and depression, according to the NIH, but this doctor believes we are each capable of avoiding these complications if we have the right tools and strategies. Here he shares his helpful tips to help you de-stress, avoid negatives emotions, and live a longer, happier life.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Lockdowns Improved Symptoms for People With IBS

MONDAY, May 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) had milder symptoms during the COVID-19 lockdown, possibly due to reduced stress levels and more control over their diet, Argentine researchers report. "We think the results have something to do with people staying at home," said study...