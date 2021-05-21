‘Solos’ Star Uzo Aduba Breaks Down ‘Maddening’ Tale of 25 Years of Pandemic Solitude
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the “Sasha” episode of Amazon Prime Video’s “Solos.”) On Friday, Amazon Prime Video launched its seven-part anthology series “Solos,” a show that, as the streaming service puts it, “explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human.” One of those stories is led by Uzo Aduba, and it’s perhaps the most poignant episode of the series, created by “Hunters” mastermind David Weil, due to its central subject: A woman who has spent 25 years locked in a high-tech home to protect herself from a global pandemic.www.thewrap.com