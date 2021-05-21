‘Solos’ Star Uzo Aduba Breaks Down ‘Maddening’ Tale of 25 Years of Pandemic Solitude

The HBO series about therapy drops multiple episodes per week. (In its first two seasons, starring Gabriel Byrne as the central therapist, that number was five; Byrne’s final season and the new, Uzo Aduba-led installment keep it to a relatively sensible four.) It features chunky, occasionally hard-to-swallow language, a reminder that the therapeutic process is one in which the patient grapples towards the truth, and that said grappling can be painfully laborious. And it asks the viewer to do something complicated — extrapolate nuanced truths about a doctor from their interactions with their patients — with some very simple tools. Aduba’s Dr. Brooke Lawrence sees three people, each broadly drawn personality types built around fairly rudimentary “twists.” They present one way, and we quickly and easily see that they’re really something else. They’re often, in fact, the opposite of how they seem!