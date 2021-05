RENO, Nev. (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Reno was selected as one of 16 city projects in the first year of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Initiative. Bloomberg’s award, coupled with an additional Nevada Main Street grant, allowed the Downtown Reno Partnership, City of Reno, and local landscape and engineering firms to collaborate on a beautification project a decade in the making.Artist Brad Carney was selected to design a mural and lead 300 community volunteers to turn 15,000 square feet of bare concrete into a programmable art plaza just as the city reopens after a year of COVID lockdowns.