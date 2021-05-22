newsbreak-logo
Black-Owned Media Companies Accuse McDonald’s of Shutting Them Out of Ad Buys in New Lawsuit

By Marisa Sarnoff
mediaite.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo media companies owned by Byron Allen, the media mogul behind a movie studio and more than a dozen television stations, are suing McDonald’s for $10 billion, accusing the fast-food chain of discriminating against Black-owned media companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Entertainment Studios Networks Inc. and Weather...

