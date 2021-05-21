newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

George Floyd death: How US police are trying to win back trust

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt must be hard being a police officer in America, especially after the death of George Floyd. Damn right too, some would argue, given the shocking video of his last moments alive. Patrol woman Brittany Richardson is 34 and a 12-year veteran. She's now with the Ferguson Police Department, a...

MinoritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Four Former Police Officers Involved in George Floyd’s Death

The news is not getting better for the terminated police officers who took part in the death of an unarmed Black Minneapolis man last May. Weeks after being found guilty for killing George Floyd on a Minneapolis street while kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes, the former police officer, Derek Chauvin, has now been charged in a federal case. The pending charges accuse him and the other three police officers on the scene that fateful day of violating the civil rights of Floyd.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
AFP

Trial postponed for three US ex-police charged in Floyd death

A US judge on Thursday postponed the trial of three former Minneapolis policemen charged in the killing of George Floyd to March 2022 in order to let a federal prosecution against them go ahead first. White ex-officer Derek Chauvin, 45, was convicted in April of murdering African American Floyd last year in a case that prompted a national reckoning on racial injustice and police brutality. A video taken by a bystander showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as he was handcuffed facedown on the street struggling to breathe. Chauvin's three former co-workers -- Tou Thao, 35, J. Alexander Kueng, 27, and Thomas Lane, 38 -- who were involved in Floyd's fatal arrest, were to go on trial starting August 22 for being complicit in murder.
Minoritiespolice1.com

Roundtable: Perspectives on policing one year after the death of George Floyd

Police1 columnists reflect on their analysis of 2020's civil unrest and calls for police reform and share their thoughts on where policing is now — By Police1 Staff. Already overworked from COVID-related personnel shortages, LEOs faced mandatory overtime for days on end responding to hostile crowds. Officer stress was at the highest ever seen, with morale at its lowest.
Violent CrimesFiveThirtyEight

What Has — And Hasn’t — Changed Since George Floyd Was Murdered

Welcome to FiveThirtyEight’s politics chat. The transcript below has been lightly edited. sarah (Sarah Frostenson, politics editor): Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, but where are we as a country a year later? Floyd’s murderer, Derek Chauvin, has since stood trial and been found guilty of all three charges he faced: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. It’s a significant verdict, because it is still so rare for police officers to face legal consequences for misconduct.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Seeking racial justice: Year after murder of George Floyd, many point to continued need for change

TRAVERSE CITY — The world through the eyes of a 15-year-old is vastly different from those of a 13-year-old. At least was the case for Nevaeh Wharton. The sophomore from Traverse City Central High School grew up a lot in the past two years — especially in the past month when she was shoved away from childlike naïveté by a racist social media group that put the biracial 15-year-old front and center.
Minoritiesaudacy.com

BLM activist DeRay Mckesson on what’s changed since George Floyd’s murder

Civil rights activist and organizer DeRay Mckesson joined KNX In-Depth to talk about what has changed since the murder of George Floyd and how to rethink criminal justice. “In some ways some of the biggest wins have been narrative shifts. The country is talking about [police violence] in a way that it hasn’t. In 2014, we were convincing people that there was a problem. In 2021, people are like, ‘There’s a problem’,” says Mckesson.
PoliticsNew York Post

De Blasio to kneel in honor of George Floyd on anniversary of death

Mayor Bill de Blasio will join faith leaders in Harlem to kneel in tribute to George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death on Tuesday. The tribute will last for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, the length of time that then-police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck while he was under arrest in Minneapolis.
Violent CrimesBBC

How George Floyd's death affected England's 'Little America'

For people living in a corner of East Anglia known as Little America, the murder of George Floyd thousands of miles away in Minneapolis felt very close to home. A year on, what has the lasting impact been on African-American families living on and around three US air bases in England?