George Floyd death: How US police are trying to win back trust

A US judge on Thursday postponed the trial of three former Minneapolis policemen charged in the killing of George Floyd to March 2022 in order to let a federal prosecution against them go ahead first. White ex-officer Derek Chauvin, 45, was convicted in April of murdering African American Floyd last year in a case that prompted a national reckoning on racial injustice and police brutality. A video taken by a bystander showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as he was handcuffed facedown on the street struggling to breathe. Chauvin's three former co-workers -- Tou Thao, 35, J. Alexander Kueng, 27, and Thomas Lane, 38 -- who were involved in Floyd's fatal arrest, were to go on trial starting August 22 for being complicit in murder.