Google and Samsung team up to reimagine WearOS with Fitbit in tow
On this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast, we finally had a chance to sit down and digest some of the awesome announcements that came out of Google’s 2021 I/O developer conference. There weren’t a lot of consumer-facing products unveiled but the list of new software and platform features is a long one and we’ll be breaking those down, piece by piece, over the next few days. There are a ton of new features coming to Chrome OS, the web, Google Assistant, and more but today, I want to talk about wearables.chromeunboxed.com