Google and Samsung team up to reimagine WearOS with Fitbit in tow

I have used google devices exclusively for years. At the time, I loved my Nexus 6, Nexus 6P, the first two generations of Pixel (XL versions), the Nexus 9 and Pixel C tablets, and even the Pixelbook. But after several weeks of using the Pixel 3 XL, I was faced with a truth that I tried to deny: Google hardware makes too many compromises. I have passed at least three of each pixel, all replaced under warranty for one reason or another. And in the software department, the 3 XL was not doing much better: the music app was constantly being pushed out of memory, and the camera could not save many of the photos and videos I took. My fan emotions about Google were fading away and I needed to move on. In the end, I settled on Samsung.