At the beginning of 2020, no vaccine or therapy involving the delivery system known as messenger RNA (mRNA) had ever been approved by regulators for widespread use. Today, two of the world’s most effective and widely used COVID-19 vaccines—developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna—rely on mRNA, and some 250 million doses have been administered in the U.S. alone, with hundreds of millions more in arms worldwide. But those vaccines might still be stuck on the drawing board if a handful of farsighted leaders hadn’t been ready to bet on mRNA when the odds were long.