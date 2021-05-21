‘The Bad Batch’ Episode 4 Review: The Hunt Of Omega
The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. You can read the last episode review here. The Bad Batch returns this week with a new episode on Disney+. With the conclusion of last week’s episode showing us some future possibilities of the titular group, another wrench has been thrown into the ring. The return of Ming-Na Wen’s character Fennec Shandis certain to cause problems for Clone Force 99 as the season progresses.fullcirclecinema.com