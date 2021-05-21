newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Sounders add standout Stanford goalkeeper in special waiver draft

By Jeremiah Oshan
sounderatheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDown a goalkeeper for at least a few more weeks and apparently seeing some unexpected value, the Seattle Sounders sent $50,000 in General Allocation Money to the Chicago Fire in order to select Stanford’s Andrew Thomas in a special waiver draft on Friday. He had pre-signed a MLS contract and was immediately added to the first-team roster.

www.sounderatheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolás Lodeiro
Person
Stefan Frei
Person
Alex Roldan
Person
Fredy Montero
Person
Jordan Morris
Person
Danny Leyva
Person
Spencer Richey
Person
Kelyn Rowe
Person
Cristian Roldan
Person
Jordy Delem
Person
Josh Atencio
Person
Xavier Arreaga
Person
Stefan Cleveland
Person
Garth Lagerwey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford#Soccer Players#Swansea City#Georgetown#The Seattle Sounders#General Allocation Money#Pac 12#Russian#San Diego Loyal Sc#Standout Players#Mls Teams#Talented Players#Andrew Thomas Defenders#Kelyn Rowe Forwards#Soccer Garth Lagerwey#Watford#Chicago#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Sports
Stanford University
Related
NFL247Sports

Andrew Thomas named the New York Giants' most underrated player

Looking ahead to the 2021 NFL season, Pro Football Focus attempted to name the most underrated player on each NFL team, utilizing its rating system that the site claims is used by all 32 NFL teams to showcase elite play in limited snaps or just those who are not getting the proper credit. A former Georgia player made the list - New York Giants' offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Sounders FC Vaccinated Section Information

As permitted by Public Health – Seattle & King County and the Washington State Department of Health, Sounders FC and Lumen Field are now able to offer sections reserved for fully vaccinated patrons. The sections that are being offered as vaccinated sections are the Emerald City Supporters section in the...
MLSchatsports.com

Sounders vs. LAFC: Three Questions

With 34 matches over just 25 weeks, the 2021 MLS season is packed full of action. Squad rotation continues to be vital; injuries continue to be a theme. Plus, with the regionalization of the fixture list there will be even more matches between powerhouses like Seattle Sounders FC and LAFC.
NFLCat Scratch Reader

Panthers re-sign special teams ace Julian Stanford

The Panthers have re-signed their leading special teams tackler from last season, Linebacker Julian Stanford. This move comes following rookie mini-camp where the team released the other kicker on the roster, Matt Ammendola.
MLSchatsports.com

Seattle Sounders vs Atlanta United: Q&A with Sounder At Heart

Atlanta United’s visit to Cascadia and the Seattle Sounders is certainly a daunting one with the Rave Green firmly atop MLS. To get a better look at the Five Stripes’ Week 6 opposition we talked to Dave Clark from Sounder At Heart. Thanks to Dave for stopping by!. Q: Seattle...
MLSsounderatheart.com

Seattle Sounders at San Jose Earthquakes: Three Questions

Hope you liked the opening act of MLS 2021, because now things speed up. Due to the delayed start to the season, the schedule is compressed. The Seattle Sounders’ first midweek test is against a San Jose Earthquakes side that emphasizes high pressure and never slows down. Brian Schmetzer could rotate players, or he could just grind through the match. With a short roster, a full rotation will be tough either way.
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Stanford in the NWSL: Chapter 6

This past weekend, the Portland Thorns took on Gotham FC in the NWSL 2021 Challenge Cup Championship. Starting for Portland was none other than former Cardinal, Sophia Smith ’22. Smith started the game in her usual position, high up on the pitch, and quickly got the offense moving. In just...
MLSPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Locomotive Add Insurance with Goalkeeper Ben Beaury

With Logan Ketterer on a short term loan to Portland Timbers FC of MLS, the big question was whether head coach Mark Lowry would roll in goal with 19-year old Marco Canales or a veteran netminder? Today, Locomotive FC announced that they have signed former Reno 1868 FC starting goalkeeper Benjamin Beaury for the 2021 season, pending league and federation approval.
MLSweyburnreview.com

Houston Dynamo hold off Vancouver Whitecaps for 2-1 win

HOUSTON (AP) — Memo Rodriguez and Maxi Urruti scored first-half goals and the Houston Dynamo held off the Vancouver Whitecaps for a 2-1 win on Saturday night. The Dynamo (3-2-2) took the lead in the eighth minute. Fafa Picault swinged in a cross from wide left, Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was unable to corral it after a deflection off defender Bruno Gaspar and Rodriguez smashed home the putback.
MLSmountainviewtoday.ca

Canadian Tesho Akindele scores as Orlando City SC edges Toronto FC 1-0

ORLANDO, Fla. — The learning curve continues for Toronto FC under new coach Chris Armas. Six games into the season, Toronto (1-3-2) has just one win after Saturday's 1-0 loss to Orlando City SC. An early goal by Canadian Tesho Akindele helped Orlando (3-0-3) extend its unbeaten start to the MLS campaign to a club-record six games.
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons add ex-Colts center Sam Jones off waivers

The Colts waived Sam Jones yesterday, and today, he’s an Atlanta Falcon. The 25-year-old offensive lineman and former 6th round pick back in 2018 is now on his fourth team since being drafted, and he’ll hope to make Atlanta his home for a while now. Coming out of college at...
MLBfrontrowsoccer.com

OFFSIDE REMARKS: I wasn’t a goalkeeper, but this is one sure special Gold Glove

It’s battered and more than a half a century old, but it’s my old battered baseball glove and I still love it. (FrontRowSoccer.com Photo) On Sunday, I celebrated another trip on this rock around this giant ball of hot plasma. Yes, I celebrated my birthday. I won’t tell you my age, but some of my colleagues remind me that I was there when Pele made his debut and when he was born. I guess I will take their word for it. Seriously, this is not a story about soccer, but about a birthday present that was close to my heart and I still have it today. I originally posted this story on Facebook and it got an incredible amount of reaction from fans of all sports. Many of my friends talked about their baseball gloves that they still have. I wouldn’t be surprised if many of you former soccer players still have the soccer boots, uniforms, a ball or some sort of memento from back in the day. I wanted to share this story with the soccer community, even if it is not about the beautiful game.
MLSchatsports.com

Sounders FC to take part in special Major League Soccer NFT matchup and battle series art ahead of Sunday's match against Atlanta United

Seattle Sounders FC today announced that it is taking part in Major League Soccer’s first step into the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) space, as the league launches a NFT art collection prior to this weekend’s two marquee nationally televised matches between the Portland Timbers and LA Galaxy on Saturday, May 22 and Sounders FC vs. Atlanta United on Sunday, May 23.
MLSchatsports.com

Clint Dempsey will be a studio analyst for Nations League

When Clint Dempsey rode off into the sunset in 2018, many of us assumed that might be the last we ever heard from him. At his Seattle Sounders farewell ceremony, Dempsey not only skipped talking to the press, he didn’t even say a word to the crowd during the event.
MLSMLSSoccer.com

Houston's Tim Parker: Marc dos Santos' guarantee "disrespectful"

It wasn’t quite boldly guaranteeing a win, but Vancouver Whitecaps coach Marc dos Santos provided some bulletin board material for Houston Dynamo FC ahead of Saturday’s Western Conference showdown at BBVA Stadium. “I think it was important to get point in the first six games, really important, but now we...
MLSthepost.on.ca

Vancouver Whitecaps finally score from the field, but problems persist

It developed exactly the way the Vancouver Whitecaps had envisioned when formulating their aggressive, high-pressing style of play: a forced turnover, lightning-quick transition, and a goal. The sequence began when Ryan Raposo took advantage of a poor back-pass by Houston Dynamo midfielder Matías Vera, then an equally poor first touch...
MLSRaleigh News & Observer

FC Cincinnati edges Montreal 2-1, Vallecilla scores

Gustavo Vallecilla scored once and FC Cincinnati earned a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday. Djordje Mihailovic opened a 1-0 lead for Montreal (2-3-2) in the 56th minute with a shot 14 yards away from the right side of the penalty box, assisted by Romell Quioto. Jurgen Locadia tied the game for FC Cincinnati (1-3-1) in the 70th minute on a header 16 yards out from the left side of the penalty box, assisted by Geoff Cameron.