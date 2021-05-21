Sounders add standout Stanford goalkeeper in special waiver draft

It’s battered and more than a half a century old, but it’s my old battered baseball glove and I still love it. (FrontRowSoccer.com Photo) On Sunday, I celebrated another trip on this rock around this giant ball of hot plasma. Yes, I celebrated my birthday. I won’t tell you my age, but some of my colleagues remind me that I was there when Pele made his debut and when he was born. I guess I will take their word for it. Seriously, this is not a story about soccer, but about a birthday present that was close to my heart and I still have it today. I originally posted this story on Facebook and it got an incredible amount of reaction from fans of all sports. Many of my friends talked about their baseball gloves that they still have. I wouldn’t be surprised if many of you former soccer players still have the soccer boots, uniforms, a ball or some sort of memento from back in the day. I wanted to share this story with the soccer community, even if it is not about the beautiful game.