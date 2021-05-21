newsbreak-logo
'Absolutely lethal': Garner neighborhood fears return of deadly dogs

By Adam Owens, WRAL Anchor/reporter
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Garner, N.C. — Garner officials are deciding whether two dogs involved in a deadly attack should be given back to their owners. The dogs killed 7-year-old Jayden Henderson, and seriously injured her mother, Heather Trevaskis, on April 27. The attack happened at the home of Joseph and Amanda White, the...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

