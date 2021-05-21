newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Manifold Garden Review – It’s All Relative (PS5)

PlayStation LifeStyle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe first caught a glimpse of William Chyr’s Manifold Garden game at E3 2015, back when it was known as Willy Chyr’s Relativity. This was mostly one man’s creation, featuring puzzles where gravity could be shifted on-demand by the player, set amongst MC Escher-like structures in a world that repeats infinitely. It was almost immediately nominated for one of our “Best of” awards for the convention that year—remember conventions? Anyway, almost six years later, the game has landed on the PlayStation 5 after myriad other platforms, but does it deliver a mind-bending experience that won’t soon be forgotten? Find out in our Manifold Garden PS5 review.

