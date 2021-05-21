Manifold Garden Review – It’s All Relative (PS5)

An innovative shoot-'em-up where you have up to 60 controllable ships on the screen at once. From Asteroids to Parodius, shoot-’em-ups are nearly as old as gaming itself, spanning decades of history. To stand out in an overcrowded genre, developers must put a unique spin on the conventions of that genre, and developer Mommy’s Best Games succeeds at that. Shoot 1UP DX is unique from most shoot-’em-ups because players aren’t piloting a single ship; they’re in control of an entire fleet. The ships in your armada represent the number of lives that you have, and the battle continues until your last ship is destroyed. Ships can be replenished by picking up 1-Ups along the way, hence the game’s title. A single player can control up to 30 ships at once, while 60 ships can appear on screen in two-player mode.