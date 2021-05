I see there’s more Sound Offs about the filthy signs people have out in their yards, on their houses, on their cars (in May 14’s Hot Corner, Page A8). I would like to say it’s a sign for the times, people. They have no respect for themselves, so they have no respect for anyone else. Let’s let the children see these signs and say, “Mommy what is…?” And they’re learning to read and they spell it out. Please, people, act like you’ve got some common sense, whether you have any or not. My dad used to say, “Act like you’ve got some sense,” so I think that’s good advice today. Have respect for others, please, especially the children. Thank you for letting me sound off. You all stay safe.