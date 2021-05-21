newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Heavy Equipment Colleges of America Educates the Next Generation of Operators

By Chantal Zimmermann
Posted by 
Equipment Today
Equipment Today
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It is no secret that the construction industry, as a whole, is in dire need of skilled trade workers. Did you know that, according to the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), 75 percent of construction companies reported difficulties in filling skilled positions (2017)? Many companies, stakeholders and industry workers are taking up the initiative to entice the next generation to join the highly rewarding career path.

www.forconstructionpros.com
Equipment Today

Equipment Today

Fort Atkinson, WI
47
Followers
553
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Equipment Today provides the commercial construction industry with information for equipment selection, application, maintenance, and asset management, as well as safety and regulation. It serves contractors in highway and heavy and general building construction, demolition, utility, and other construction segments.

 https://www.forconstructionpros.com/equipment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Next Generation#Technology Companies#Education Technology#Construction Equipment#Military Equipment#Agc#Department Of Education#Hec#Manitowoc Mlc100#H E Equipment Services#Crane Control System#Ccs#Crane Control Functions#Manitowoc Cranes#Crane Operators#Industry Workers#Construction Industry#Construction Companies#Skilled Trade Workers#Prospective Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
IndustryPosted by
Equipment Today

Tadano ATF 400G-6 All-Terrain Crane Helps Cunzolo Win Bids

Fleet expansion improved Cunzolo’s overall lifting capacity with the ATF 400G-6 all-terrain crane. Previously, the Brazilian crane service’s lifting capacity only reached 242.5 tons. Now with the new Tadano all-terrain crane, the company currently holds a maximum individual lifting capacity of 450 tons — a new milestone for the company.
Economyecampusnews.com

OMNIA Partners and Honorlock Partnership Provides Participating Agencies Direct Access to Exam Proctoring Solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla. (May 20, 2021) – Honorlock, an authentication and academic integrity platform, has been awarded a contract for Proctoring Solutions: Live and Automated by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), available through group purchasing leader OMNIA Partners. This contract provides higher education, state and local government and non-profit agency participants with quick and easy access to the Honorlock online proctoring platform.
IndustryForConstructionPros.com

Construction Trades Career Diploma Program Now Online Through Penn Foster

An online educator is adding to the ongoing litany of training programs for the construction industry. Penn Foster has created a career diploma course curriculum for the construction trades. The program includes hands-on exercises and a work opportunity where students can receive real-world experience. According to the Penn Foster, which is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission, the training program can be completed in five months.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

4 Effective Suggestions to Move Heavy Equipment Safely

A lot of road accidents take place because of the unsafe transportation of heavy machinery in cargo trucks. To ensure your equipment isn't responsible for taking someone's life, you need to consider a few things before transportation. If you're new to this or don't have much knowledge about the safety measures you need to take, consider the following suggestions while transporting heavy machinery by road.
Energy Industrysolarindustrymag.com

Q CELLS Invests in Next Generation of Solar Technology

Q CELLS, a photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer, says it is investing an additional €15.5 million into its global research and development (R&D) headquarters in Thalheim, Germany, as part of the company’s ongoing R&D roadmap to drive next-generation solar module technology development. The €15.5 million comes on top of last year’s pledge...
KidsWISH-TV

Educating the Next Generation by Alicia Ramsey

This episode is a dialogue on educating Generation Z and Generation Alpha. This discussion will share parenting tips and strategies on how to support the next generation educationally. In 2020, in the United States and across the globe, schools closed, and students were transferred to immediate virtual learning platforms. Families were frustrated and wanted assistance on the best way to educate children. As we progress into the future, the traditional classroom must transform into a student-oriented, technology-rich, and novelty-driven educational experience. Students no longer carry books but carry a Chromebook, tablet, or smartphone. School districts know there is a need to meet this generation of students and parents with educational options. Enrollment in traditional schools is down, while online schools from elementary to higher education are rising. Why? The next generation wants options. Should we preserve the traditional classroom, or do we make accommodations for the new generations? Do we keep the "old school" values or merge them with the new school. How can parents or guardians help their children become internally motivated to succeed in school? All of these questions and more are answered in this week's She Words podcast.
EducationThe Eagle-Tribune

Letter: Next generation of educators show flexibility, compassion

When you see pictures online of in-person college graduations this spring, it makes everything look normal. However, this has been a tough few years for the class of 2021, and much of their work and effort has gone unrecognized, particularly in the field of education. My students in teacher education...
IndustryPosted by
Equipment Today

Unlock Industry 5.0 with a Human-centered Approach to Fleet Management

The evolution of technology to create smart factories, commonly known as Industry 4.0, has given rise to the next phase of industrialization, where humans and machines collaborate to increase production and efficiency. Referred to as Industry 5.0, this evolution has the promise of an exciting future in the construction space, in which construction sites will connect equipment and fleet owners and operators to understand how to increase equipment uptime.
EducationPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Education to Fuel A Generation

This continuum of middle and high school learning experiences bring relevance, authenticity and hands-on application into traditional learning in order to energize students around academics and their futures. Discover the JA Difference at georgia.ja.org. JA BIZTOWN. (6th Grade) An unforgettable experience where students interact within a simulated economy and take...
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

Oil jobs unappealing to next generation, BDO warns

Young people considering working in energy overwhelmingly prefer the opportunities of the renewables sector to oil and gas. A new survey from accountancy firm BDO has pinpointed the problem for the sector’s future. The research, in a report titled The Future Workforce, suggests that when looking at the natural resources...
IndustryPosted by
Equipment Today

How Drone-based Site Intelligence Maximizes a Contractor's Grading Efficiency and Profits

"Dirt busts" and double handling are major margin killers for grading contractors, but without access to current, accurate topographical data, some waste is inevitable. To combat this, Independent Construction Company, headquartered in Concord, CA, has chosen to leverage technology across its portfolio of projects to maximize efficiency of its operations and empower its team.
Industrypowderbulksolids.com

NDC Launches Next-Generation Moisture Gauge

The new PrediktIR II gauge is designed for the important process measurement of moisture in clay powder and sinter mix applications. This near-infrared gauge enables manufacturers to make reliable moisture measurements during the process and independent of changes in ambient conditions such as lighting, temperature, or humidity. This allows for tighter process control to optimize product quality and consistency with the highest degree of confidence.
Industryconstructforstl.org

May is National Electrical Safety Month; Innovation Advances Limitless Safety

May is National Electrical Safety Month and if the past year taught us anything about safety, it is the relentless need to adapt to any safety challenge. No one could have foreseen a pandemic waylaying life in the manner that Covid-19 has, but it did shed light on the construction industry’s capacity to collaborate on solutions to keep projects moving. It proved our mettle as an essential industry, but also reinforced the concept we must all embrace — limitless safety.
Bridgeport, CTonlyinbridgeport.com

Mentoring The Next Generation Of Manufacturers

The manufacturing industry is booming in Connecticut and opening doors to opportunities for a new workforce as well as those with experience. The growing demand for skilled workers to meet the needs of the state’s resurgent manufacturing industry – estimated at 25,000 to 35,000 positions in the next two decades – is outpacing supply and has created an increasing need for instructors at colleges and pipeline programs across Connecticut.
IndustryPosted by
Equipment Today

Spring Brings Sales for Select Crane Sales

The spring season brings sales at Select Crane Sales. The company delivered a 2021 Tadano ATF 70G-4 to the Northeast and a 2013 National NBT50 to the Midwest — starting the season off on a high note. “We were happy to recently be able to assist customers in both the...
CarsForConstructionPros.com

Wirtgen Slipform Pavers: Ride, Productivity & Utilization

Steve Casselman, Wirtgen’s veteran slipform paving specialist, will demonstrate how contractors all over North America and the world are benefitting from the industry leading paver concept on the Wirtgen SP 64i Slipform Paver. Casselman will cover the importance of control of material flow through the paving system. How to increase...