Coastal community urges water safety for beachgoers

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Water rates are set to remain the same in Pine Knoll Shores next fiscal year, but officials may need to consider an increase later. The town board of commissioners met Wednesday in the town hall boardroom and online via Webinar. During the meeting, town manager Brian Kramer and finance officer and assistant town manager Julie Anderson presented the board with the draft water enterprise fund and beach budget for fiscal 2021-22. Mr. Kramer said that next fiscal year, which begins Thursday, July 1, is looking like a “normal operating year,” with no increase to the existing, tiered water rates budgeted. However, he went on to point out the water rates have remained the same since 2010 and the water fund’s reserves are diminishing.