newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pine Knoll Shores, NC

Coastal community urges water safety for beachgoers

By Stacia Strong
WITN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - This weekend’s hot weather is expected to send many people to the coast but with strong rip currents a major concern, fire and rescue crews are asking visitors to be cautious when heading into the ocean. Unfortunately rip currents claim the lives of several...

www.witn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic Beach, NC
City
Emerald Isle, NC
City
Pine Knoll Shores, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Safety#Hot Weather#Ocean Water#Sea Water#Free Water#Coastal Community#Witn#Iron Steamer#Ocean Rescue Coordinator#Crystal Coast#Beachgoers#Beach Safety#Beach Flags#Lifeguards#Strong Rip Currents#Crews#Patrol#Fire Chief#N C#Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Morehead City, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

EDITORIAL : City’s land use decision will have broad impact

Morehead City’s rezoning and land use plan public hearing scheduled for Wednesday evening at the Crystal Coast Civic Center should be a significant concern for all the residents of Morehead City if not for the entire county. The city council’s decisions regarding a request to rezone 23 acres on Highway 24, just outside the city limits, from residential to conditional commercial-highway, and the subsequent change in the city’s current land use plan, will set the tone for development and land planning in the western portion of the town in preparation for the construction of I-42 within the next ten years.
Emerald Isle, NCWITN

Crystal Coast beach restoration project nears completion

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been more than 2 1/2 years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, and now a massive beach restoration project along the Crystal Coast is finally nearing completion. Greg Rudolph with the Carteret County Shore Protection Office oversees all beach nourishment projects. Since Hurricane Florence,...
Morehead City, NCcarolinasportsman.com

Mahi mayhem out of Morehead City

Mahi caught May 2, 2021 out of Morehead City, fishing near the Swansboro Hole. Water had a good amount of current, and is starting to heat up. Fishing on the legendary Offshore III, a Buddy Harris classic that has been rebuilt and is now owned by Capt. Jaford Tyler.
Pine Knoll Shores, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Pine Knoll Shores officials say water rates to stay the same, for now

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Water rates are set to remain the same in Pine Knoll Shores next fiscal year, but officials may need to consider an increase later. The town board of commissioners met Wednesday in the town hall boardroom and online via Webinar. During the meeting, town manager Brian Kramer and finance officer and assistant town manager Julie Anderson presented the board with the draft water enterprise fund and beach budget for fiscal 2021-22. Mr. Kramer said that next fiscal year, which begins Thursday, July 1, is looking like a “normal operating year,” with no increase to the existing, tiered water rates budgeted. However, he went on to point out the water rates have remained the same since 2010 and the water fund’s reserves are diminishing.
Pine Knoll Shores, NCjdnews.com

Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium in running for Best Aquarium by USA Today

North Carolina aquariums are in the running for USA Today's Readers' Choice Award for best aquarium and are currently ranked 5 out of 10 aquariums across the country. Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium, in a collective effort with Roanoke Island, Fort Fisher, and Jennette's Pier has caught national attention as one of the best aquariums in the country. Walking through a sunken ship or exploring wetland wildlife, learning about loggerhead turtles, and come nose to nose with an albino alligator is a combined unique experience that many residents and tourists have come to enjoy over the years.
Pine Knoll Shores, NCcarolinacoastonline.com

Pine Knoll Shores planners recommend easements to preserve 15 acres of maritime forest

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town planners recommend Pine Knoll Shores commissioners pursue a 25-year conservation easement to protect maritime forest. The planning board met Tuesday in the town hall boardroom on Municipal Circle and online via Zoom. During the meeting, the board unanimously recommended commissioners pursue a 25-year conservation easement for 15 acres of maritime forest located on 10 acres to the immediate north of Roosevelt Boulevard and 5 acres to the immediate south of the boulevard. The recommendation came about as a result of discussions from the planning board’s conservation subcommittee.