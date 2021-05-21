Canucks coach gets new contract after virus-battered year

Vesey posted an assist Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Oilers. Vesey kept his eye on the puck for a key takeaway in the defensive zone and quickly found Travis Boyd for the score. With no goals and just two helpers through 17 games, Vesey is still trying to fit in with Vancouver; he's been on four different NHL clubs -- including his starting the year in Toronto -- and it certainly seems like the American winger would benefit from more continuity with a given organization. However, he'll likely have to hit the restart button yet again seeing as how he's a pending unrestricted free agent.