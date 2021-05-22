Liz Cheney Primary Challenger Admits Impregnating 14-Year-Old When He Was 18
State Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R-WY), who is challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for the 2022 Republican nomination for Wyoming’s at-large House seat, has admitted he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. Bouchard disclosed the relationship with the girl during a Facebook Live video on Thursday. He did not initially specify her age, but subsequently revealed it to the Casper Star Tribune hours later.www.mediaite.com