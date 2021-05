Starting Monday, May 24 at 7:10 pm CT through Wednesday, May 26 at 1:10 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals will be on the South Side of Chicago to take on the White Sox for a three-game set. Both teams have been steady all season, but with the Cardinals coming off a frustrating series loss against the Northern Chicago team, the Cubs, and the White Sox returning home after a disappointing 2-4 road trip that handed them three walk-off losses, both teams will be looking to rebound. The Cardinals and White Sox both sit atop their respective Central Divisions; the Cardinals hold a two-game lead over the Cubs in the National League Central and the White Sox are 1.5 games ahead of Cleveland in the American League Central. With the division races tightening up, both teams need to keep winning to stay on top. Should be fun!