GRANBY, Colo. — Counselors in Grand County are preparing for an influx of people months after the East Troublesome Fire destroyed more than 300 homes in October. “The response from folks has been mixed and it’s going to take time,” said Makena Line, outpatient program director for Mind Springs Health in Granby. “After somebody experiences a traumatic event and everyone experiences that and processes it differently, the time frame that people are ready for help or need help is absolutely individual.”