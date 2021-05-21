newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

TSU studying feasibility of adding men's, women's hockey

wcn247.com
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State is conducting a study to test the feasibility of becoming the first historically black university to field varsity men’s and women’s ice hockey teams. The university announced the study Friday with help from the NHL, the Nashville Predators and College Hockey Inc. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association has sponsored studies since 2017 helping U.S. colleges and universities work through all the details of establishing varsity hockey programs. The Predators have helped build or plan the addition of four new facilities with seven sheets of ice in Middle Tennessee. Results from the study are expected late this year.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsu#Nhl#Field Hockey#Tsu#Middle Tennessee#Ap#Nhl Players Association#Predators#Varsity Hockey Programs#Varsity Men#Women#Tenn#U S#Studying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Arizona Stateprimepublishers.com

Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16, ends best season in program history

The best season in Arizona Wildcats men's tennis history came to an end Monday morning in Orlando, after the UA fell to SEC champion Tennessee, 4-3, in the Sweet 16. Senior captain Alejandro Reguant gave Arizona the lead, 3-2, after a straight set win, but the Volunteers outlasted the UA to advance to the Elite Eight and putting a stop the Wildcats' historic year, which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Arizona men’s tennis falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, 2008 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. Arizona men’s tennis saw its season come to an end Monday with a 4-3 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. UA gave the No. 3 seed...
Tennessee StateWBIR

Tennessee men's tennis advances to NCAA quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA championships on Monday with a match win over Arizona in the Sweet 16. The Vols finished on top in doubles, earning the match point, then proceeded to win three singles matches. It's the first time Tennessee has advanced to the quarterfinals since 2013, the 10th time in program history.
keepingitheel.com

Top UNC Basketball target sets visit date to Tennessee

With recruiting set to pick up here in the next few months with the NCAA lifting travel restrictions, recruits are starting to set their official visits for the Summer. That includes the UNC Basketball program who will host some prospects this June. On the top of Hubert Davis’ list for...