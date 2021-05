A local Holocaust survivor will share his story with eighth grade Upper Merion Area Middle School students in the culminating event of a Holocaust memoir unit, in which students read and discussed the personal narratives of Holocaust victims including Elie Wiesel, Anne Frank, Leon Leyson, and Livia Bitton-Jackson. The language arts unit’s fundamental aims were to provide students with the opportunity to hear a range of voices from the Holocaust, and to remind them of power of their own voices in building unity, empathy, and social responsibility.