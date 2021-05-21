newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

How a Maryland County Created the Gold Standard for Building Emission Standards

By Pam McFarland
enr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County, Md. is generating significant buzz among U.S. jurisdictions interested in reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with buildings. After tightening eligibility requirements for an over-subscribed green building tax credit in September 2020, the county council upped the ante last month by proposing a mandatory building energy performance standard (BEPS). The legislation was introduced May 4, with an initial hearing scheduled for June 15. If approved, the legislation requiring existing buildings to meet ambitious energy reduction goals by 2035 would make Montgomery County the first county in the nation to enact a mandatory BEPS. A handful of cities and states (St. Louis, Mo.; Washington, D.C.; New York City, and Washington State) have enacted similar measures. Montgomery County also was the first to adopt a mandatory energy benchmarking law in 2014.

www.enr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Shaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Buildings#Energy Efficiency#Emissions Standards#National Standards#Efficiency Standards#International Standards#Community Standards#The County Council#Beps#Dep#Energy Star#Leed#Breeam#British#Imt#Nrdc#City Energy Project#County Requirements#Performance Standards#Gold Standard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
Related
Montgomery County, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Court says Purple Line construction doesn’t violate water protections

Court says Purple Line construction doesn’t violate water protections. A federal appeals court ruled Thursday that construction of Maryland’s light-rail Purple Line does not violate Clean Water Act protections for streams and wetlands. The unanimous ruling in the third and final lawsuit by opponents of the 16-mile project lifts the...
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

The Latest COVID-19 Numbers in Montgomery County and Maryland

Since Friday, May 14, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — 24 Saturday, 33 Sunday and 31 Monday. The county’s cumulative case count is 70,530. The county most recently reported that 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County as...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Maryland StateWTOP

Majority of DC gas stations still running dry; Maryland, Virginia improve

Gas is still hard to come by in the nation’s capital, despite the Colonial Pipeline coming online after a crippling ransomware attack had forced it to halt operations. As of Sunday evening, travel and navigation app GasBuddy reports the majority of the District’s gas stations — 88% — were out of gas. According to the D.C. Energy Office, there are over 100 publicly-available gas stations throughout the city.
Maryland StateWMDT.com

Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program extended

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced that Maryland small businesses now have one additional week to apply for the state’s $10 million Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Applications for the program will now be accepted through next Monday, May 24th, at 11:59 p.m. The grant offers working...
Maryland StatePosted by
Maryland Reporter

Fine-Tuning Your Lifestyle To Assist Maryland Energy Goals

In recent years, Maryland has made leaps forward when it comes to renewable energy usage. However, as Maryland Matters explores, the state’s controversial use of waste-to-energy remains a blight on a great record of reducing emissions and improving the cleanliness of the state’s energy regimes. Conversely, renewable energy, whether commercial...
Public HealthWashington Post

D.C. lifts mask mandate Monday for fully vaccinated people

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read. D.C.’s broad mask order, which has required residents for months to wear masks almost every...
Montgomery County, MD630 WMAL

MoCo moves into Phase 2 of reopening Monday; mask mandate could be lifted Tuesday

Montgomery County (WMAL) – People in Montgomery County got more long-awaited freedom from COVID-19 restrictions on Monday. The county moved into Phase 2 of reopening Monday afternoon now that 60% of residents have had their first vaccine dose. This means most businesses can open at 75% capacity. It eliminates outdoor gathering limits in many areas and increases gathering limits indoors to 250 people.
Maryland StateCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
Maryland StatePost-Bulletin

‘Silver linings in this mess of a pandemic’: Telecommuting allows Black women in Maryland to build wealth

BALTIMORE — At first, Minyanna Farmer thought the LinkedIn message from a recruiter was spam. She couldn’t imagine she could work from home and increase her salary by 80%. But when it turned out to be real, the Forest Park resident didn’t think twice, accepting the offer to become senior manager of relationship marketing for BETMGM, an online gaming and sports betting website in New Jersey, and giving her a six-figure salary — a first in her career.
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

With 50% of Residents Fully Vaccinated, County Prepares to End COVID Restrictions on May 28

Montgomery County is expected to follow the state’s lifting of Covid-19-related restrictions on May 28 now that more than 50% of its residents are fully vaccinated. According to a memo from County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles, May 14 marked the day when at least half the residents were fully vaccinated. That means those people had finished receiving their shots at least two weeks before that.
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland’s weakest counties see strongest home sales

Kimberly Alster first purchased property near Deep Creek Lake in Maryland’s Garrett County 12 years ago. At the time, the idea was to use the home for frequent family vacations. When the pandemic struck, however, the Alsters decided to trade city life for the great outdoors and move permanently. In doing so, families like the Alsters are fueling a housing boom in locations not accustomed to such activity.
Montgomery County, MDWTOP

Montgomery Co. makes plans to reopen as vaccinations trend up

Montgomery County, Maryland, is now making plans to reopen after hitting a new milestone when it comes to vaccinations. Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker noted that 54% of residents are now fully vaccinated. “It’s really a credit to our residents that they’ve gone along with and adapted, they’ve put...
Maryland Statearundel.news

BOE Special Session To Discuss Roll Back Of COVID-19 Mandates In Maryland 5/17

Annapolis, MD ( Arundel.News & AAFA) - Parents of students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools who were denied four day school schedules last week are making their voices heard. The call to reopen became deafening over the weekend, as parents flooded the inboxes of every state and local leader who has an influence over our local school system. Parents began advocating even stronger for additional in person learning on Friday 5/14, after Governor Hogan relaxed guidelines based off new CDC recommendations. Hogan announced the changes to state capacity limits and distancing guidelines would apply for everything except public transportation, health care settings, and school. Masks, distancing and capacity limits are still recommended in those settings "for the time being", according to Hogan's statement.
Maryland StatePosted by
BET

Judge Approves Multi Million Dollar Settlement For Maryland HBCUs

After more than 15 years of litigation, Maryland’s four Historically Black Colleges will receive a $577 million settlement as the result of a lawsuit over underfunding. The deal approved last week will provide $10 million in additional funding toward Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University, and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, starting in 2023, according to the Associated Press. The settlement will be used for scholarships and financial aid support, faculty recruitment and more.