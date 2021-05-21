VCT Masters Reykjavík power rankings

With a history of dominant rosters like the season one New York Excelsior, the season two Vancouver Titans and the San Francisco Shock in general, it rarely felt like there was true parity in the Overwatch League. Some team was always on top. But this year, with teams like the Dallas Fuel, Florida Mayhem and Chengdu Hunters qualifying for the May Melee ahead of the teams that were supposed to beat them, it finally feels like this season could be anyone’s to claim. While that makes Upcomer’s job harder when picking Overwatch League power rankings, all that movement means those who enjoy watching competitive Overwatch are feasting right now. So while this list could easily look way off two weeks from now, here is where every team stands at the moment.