Destiny 2’s new Season of the Splicer sees Guardians team up with a branch of Fallen, one of Destiny players’ longtime adversaries. This branch of friendly Fallen take refuge in the Last City: Eliksni Quarter area for both protection and convenience. Players can find Fallen all over the Tower and HELM area, mingling with humanity. But the new Fallen House of Light have claimed one familiar spot in the Last City to be their home: the final boss arena from the Scourge of the Past raid.