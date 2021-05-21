All for the Gram: Rahal cars briefly idled after photo shoot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The three cars from Rahal Letterman Lanigan were idled or the first 30 minutes of Friday practice for the Indianapolis 500. It was punishment for the team attempting to take a photo during practice the day before. Team owner Bobby Rahal says the team should have asked IndyCar for permission to take the photo. Two other cars had contact as they tried to avoid the stunt. Fast Friday marks the day teams get a boost of horsepower to prepare for Indy 500 qualifying this weekend. The Rahal drivers didn't think the missed 30 minutes would hurt their progress.