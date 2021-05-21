newsbreak-logo
Belmont, NH

Belmont Library June happenings

 4 days ago

BELMONT — The library has arranged a NH Humanities book discussion in place of their regular Thursday book group. Dr. Carrie Brown will be leading a discussion on Brave Companions: Portraits in History by David McCullough. From Alexander von Humboldt to Charles and Anne Lindbergh, these are stories of people of great vision and daring whose achievements continue to inspire us today, brilliantly told by master historian David McCullough. Get in touch with the library for the link to the meeting on Tuesday, June 8 at 1 p.m.

